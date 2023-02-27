Keep Network One Day Volume Hits $545,696.12 (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $161.98 million and approximately $545,696.12 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Keep Network Token Profile
Keep Network’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.
Keep Network Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
