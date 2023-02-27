Kava (KAVA) Trading Down 11.8% This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $368.09 million and $17.15 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00003715 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00077433 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00054852 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010023 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00026683 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,824,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.