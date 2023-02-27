Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50. 1,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 31,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KARO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Karooooo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Karooooo from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Karooooo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.58 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karooooo

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Karooooo had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $52.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. Research analysts predict that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 2.0% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in Karooooo during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Karooooo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Karooooo by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karooooo

(Get Rating)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.