JUNO (JUNO) Price Reaches $1.21 on Exchanges

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One JUNO coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00005187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JUNO has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. JUNO has a market capitalization of $83.59 million and approximately $306,194.24 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUNO Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 68,823,621 coins. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

