JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Capital Counsel LLC NY

Capital Counsel LLC NY trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 209,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,081,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,732,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,081,000 after purchasing an additional 123,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 22,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.72.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.84. 689,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,450,135. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $145.06. The company has a market cap of $417.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

