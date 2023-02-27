Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JNCE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.20.
Jounce Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %
JNCE opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $59.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.65.
About Jounce Therapeutics
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.
