Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JNCE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.20.

JNCE opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $59.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 61,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,613,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 133,610 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

