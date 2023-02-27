Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lifted by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.1% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,040,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 23.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $156.35 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.21 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $407.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading

