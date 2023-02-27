Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,668,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,679 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.7% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $599,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.71.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.86. 816,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,144,466. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.21 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $408.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

