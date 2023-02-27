JOE Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $86.51 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 27th. Over the last week, JOE has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One JOE token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001082 BTC on major exchanges. JOE has a total market capitalization of $86.51 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JOE

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

