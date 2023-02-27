Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Gap Up to $4.40

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.54. Joby Aviation shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 755,157 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on JOBY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.
Joby Aviation Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44.
Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Joby Aviation Company Profile
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.
Featured Stories
