Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Gap Up to $4.40

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.54. Joby Aviation shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 755,157 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on JOBY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44.

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 139,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $515,042.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,539.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 9,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $32,604.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,688.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 139,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $515,042.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,539.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,419 shares of company stock worth $696,587. Company insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

