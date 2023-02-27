Jet Protocol (JET) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $17.32 million and $7.51 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01022114 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $7.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

