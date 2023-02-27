Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €23.60 Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.11) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($31.38) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €26.40 ($28.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($30.85) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

DTE stock opened at €20.95 ($22.28) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($13.53) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($19.29). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €19.22.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

