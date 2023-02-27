Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JBL. UBS Group started coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.40.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $83.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $84.92.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. Research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $293,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,077.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 3,616 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $293,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,077.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $722,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 893,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,557,687. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,632 shares of company stock worth $16,094,489. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

