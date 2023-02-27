Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Gap Up to $54.63

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.63, but opened at $57.25. Itron shares last traded at $55.39, with a volume of 28,698 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Itron Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $60,591.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,708 shares of company stock worth $313,573. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Itron by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 161,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,873,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

