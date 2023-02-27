Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron updated its Q1 guidance to $0.05-0.15 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.70-1.10 EPS.

Itron Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.36. 479,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,136. Itron has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $60.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Itron alerts:

Insider Activity at Itron

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $489,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at $471,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,708 shares of company stock worth $313,573 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Itron by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Itron by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Itron by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.