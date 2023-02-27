iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% during the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 504.4% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Wit LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IJR traded up $1.20 on Monday, hitting $103.39. 523,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.88. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

