iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.99. 763,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,546. The stock has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.88. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39.
About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
