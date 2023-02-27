iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 8.1% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,713,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,650,090 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.85.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

