iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Position Raised by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 273,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 26,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 167,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $59.45. The company had a trading volume of 69,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,974. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $67.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

