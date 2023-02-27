iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Raised by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 619,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,778 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $59,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,533,000 after acquiring an additional 948,844 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,097,000 after purchasing an additional 820,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,060,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,902,000 after purchasing an additional 102,403 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,523,415. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $111.17.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

