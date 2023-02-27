iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $402.85. The stock had a trading volume of 513,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,360. The company has a market capitalization of $300.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $398.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
- Palo Alto Networks on Track for 52-Week High
- With a 39% Short Interest, Could WeWork Ignite a Short Squeeze?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.