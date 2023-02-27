iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,072 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $64.72 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.66.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

