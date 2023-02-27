iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) is Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 105,706 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 167.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 59,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 37,139 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 61,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,650,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ICVT traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.65. 249,865 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.71.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.