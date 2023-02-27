Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Invitation Homes by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $31.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $44.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INVH. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

