Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI)

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 125,813 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 115% compared to the typical volume of 58,400 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLI traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,957,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,730,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.36. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $105.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22,168 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

