Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 21,004 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,008% compared to the typical volume of 1,895 call options.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.44. 515,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,891. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.11 and its 200-day moving average is $115.79.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
