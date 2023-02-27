Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.8% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $294.45. 18,033,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,985,094. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.60. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

