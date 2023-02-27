International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 165 Price Target at Barclays

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) received a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price from investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.51% from the company’s current price.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.65) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.81) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 163.33 ($1.97).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of IAG stock traded up GBX 1.62 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 156.38 ($1.88). The company had a trading volume of 16,362,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,003,598. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 90.47 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 173.58 ($2.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 153 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 129.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,819.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.30.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

