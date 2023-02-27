Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.06

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.06 and last traded at $39.98, with a volume of 204790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Intapp Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $43,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,824,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 3,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $117,632.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 506,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,512,555.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $43,802.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,824,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 380,732 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,573. Insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Intapp by 460.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Intapp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

