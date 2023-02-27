Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Lowered to C$220.00 at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$231.00 to C$220.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.13% from the stock’s previous close.

IFC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$231.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark reduced their target price on Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$224.50.

Intact Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TSE IFC traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$197.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,728. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$170.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$209.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$197.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$197.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

