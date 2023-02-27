Insider Selling: Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) CFO Sells 219 Shares of Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) CFO Christopher Thomas Whitford sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $17,522.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,264.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Safety Insurance Group stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.02. The stock had a trading volume of 66,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,426. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $76.78 and a one year high of $99.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.15.
Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.
About Safety Insurance Group
Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
