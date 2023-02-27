Insider Selling: Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) CFO Sells 219 Shares of Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) CFO Christopher Thomas Whitford sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $17,522.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,264.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Safety Insurance Group stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.02. The stock had a trading volume of 66,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,426. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $76.78 and a one year high of $99.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.15.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safety Insurance Group

About Safety Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

