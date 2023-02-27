Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) CEO Sells $17,359,220.04 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR opened at $65.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $68.89.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QSR. Barclays reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.15.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.