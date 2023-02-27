Insider Selling: Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Sells $2,080,800.00 in Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Copart Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $69.23 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.20.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
