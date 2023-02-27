Insider Selling: Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Sells $2,080,800.00 in Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Copart Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $69.23 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Copart by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Copart by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

