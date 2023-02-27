Insider Buying: Skillcast Group plc (LON:SKL) Insider Buys 25,070 Shares of Stock

Skillcast Group plc (LON:SKL – Get Rating) insider Richard Amos bought 25,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £5,515.40 ($6,641.86).

Richard Amos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Richard Amos acquired 67,568 shares of Skillcast Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £14,189.28 ($17,087.28).

Shares of LON:SKL traded up GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 21.95 ($0.26). The stock had a trading volume of 25,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,589. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. Skillcast Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 17 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 32 ($0.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £19.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20.

Skillcast Group plc provides staff compliance training services in the United Kingdom, Malta, and internationally. It offers compliance courses and bespoke e-learning solutions; Learning Management System, a fully managed software-as-a-service that enables companies to build and deliver digital training content; Policy Hub, an online tool that provides corporate policy management solution; Training 360, a solution for recording in-person training, mentoring, and consultations; event management solutions; SMCR 360, a technology-based software solution; data integration solutions; and Regtech tools to manage compliance needs.

