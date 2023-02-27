Insider Buying: Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR) Insider Buys £39,434.30 in Stock

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Rating) insider Patrick Meier bought 28,370 shares of Ecora Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £39,434.30 ($47,488.32).

Ecora Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

ECOR stock opened at GBX 135 ($1.63) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 145.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 151.70. Ecora Resources PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 133.40 ($1.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165.45 ($1.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of £348.11 million, a PE ratio of 281.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Ecora Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ecora Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,458.33%.

About Ecora Resources

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ecora Resources from GBX 330 ($3.97) to GBX 260 ($3.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Anglo Pacific Group plc and changed its name to Ecora Resources PLC in October 2022.

