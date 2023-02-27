Insider Buying: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Acquires 38,742 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 38,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $201,458.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,736,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,831,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 75,744 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $398,413.44.

On Thursday, January 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,700 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $8,874.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $36,260.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $77,700.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00.

Brightcove Stock Up 1.0 %

BCOV stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.30. 237,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,053. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $8.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BCOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 451.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter worth about $81,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

