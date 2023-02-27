Insider Buying: Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Purchases £1,092,000 in Stock

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) insider Sehat Sutardja bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £1,092,000 ($1,315,028.90).

Sehat Sutardja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Sehat Sutardja purchased 122,932 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £113,097.44 ($136,196.34).

On Friday, February 17th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 200,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £188,000 ($226,396.92).

On Friday, February 10th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 35,369 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £33,600.55 ($40,463.09).

On Friday, January 27th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 155,485 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £149,265.60 ($179,751.45).

On Monday, January 30th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £480,000 ($578,034.68).

Alphawave IP Group Trading Down 0.9 %

LON AWE opened at GBX 89.30 ($1.08) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 99.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 115.08. Alphawave IP Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 88.40 ($1.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 201.60 ($2.43). The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of £621.79 million and a P/E ratio of 2,976.67.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

