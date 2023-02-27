Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Shares of IOSP opened at $109.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.83. Innospec has a one year low of $83.13 and a one year high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). Innospec had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Innospec will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David B. Jones purchased 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.99 per share, with a total value of $81,208.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,224.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

