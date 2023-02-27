Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Shares of IOSP opened at $109.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.83. Innospec has a one year low of $83.13 and a one year high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.18.
Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). Innospec had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Innospec will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.
Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.
