Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives $21.19 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.71.
INFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Infosys by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Infosys Price Performance
Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
About Infosys
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
