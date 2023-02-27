IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IMAX. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.57.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.14 million, a PE ratio of -45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.38. IMAX has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of IMAX

In other news, CMO Denny Tu sold 6,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $103,560.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at $162,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in IMAX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in IMAX by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in IMAX by 6.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IMAX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMAX

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.