IGas Energy’s (IGAS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of IGas Energy (LON:IGAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 75 ($0.90) target price on the stock.
IGas Energy Stock Performance
Shares of IGAS opened at GBX 19.63 ($0.24) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 39.48. IGas Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 15.10 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 112 ($1.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.94 million, a PE ratio of 98.13 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
About IGas Energy
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for IGas Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGas Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.