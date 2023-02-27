IGas Energy’s (IGAS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of IGas Energy (LON:IGAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 75 ($0.90) target price on the stock.

IGas Energy Stock Performance

Shares of IGAS opened at GBX 19.63 ($0.24) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 39.48. IGas Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 15.10 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 112 ($1.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.94 million, a PE ratio of 98.13 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About IGas Energy

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

