ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.75-7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ICUI. Raymond James downgraded shares of ICU Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ICUI traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $177.64. 282,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,183. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $128.90 and a 52-week high of $251.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

In related news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $346,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 71.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after buying an additional 632,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,073,000 after acquiring an additional 476,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,466,000 after acquiring an additional 171,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth $20,266,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 265,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 82,861 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.