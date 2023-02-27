ICON Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $239.92 million and $6.79 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001074 BTC on exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 949,042,302 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 948,995,040.1548678 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.24961764 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $23,948,618.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

