HUNT (HUNT) Trading 13.9% Higher This Week

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. HUNT has a market capitalization of $84.23 million and $26.80 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HUNT has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.37 or 0.00423096 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,649.08 or 0.28598496 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000141 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

