HSBC Raises iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target to $8.00

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2023

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQGet Rating) had its target price lifted by HSBC from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IQ. Nomura cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of iQIYI from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.47.

iQIYI Stock Up 3.9 %

IQ opened at $7.37 on Thursday. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -368.50 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 187,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 117,612 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 79.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,363 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 27.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 9.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in iQIYI by 18.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. 31.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iQIYI

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.