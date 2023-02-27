HSBC Raises iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target to $8.00

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by HSBC from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IQ. Nomura cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of iQIYI from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.47.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Stock Up 3.9 %

IQ opened at $7.37 on Thursday. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -368.50 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

About iQIYI

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 187,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 117,612 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 79.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,363 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 27.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 9.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in iQIYI by 18.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. 31.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.