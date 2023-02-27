HSBC Raises iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target to $8.00

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by HSBC from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IQ. Nomura cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of iQIYI from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.47.
iQIYI Stock Up 3.9 %
IQ opened at $7.37 on Thursday. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -368.50 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
About iQIYI
iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.
