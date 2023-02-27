HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Given New GBX 780 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 625 ($7.53) to GBX 780 ($9.39) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BNP Paribas raised HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.19) to GBX 700 ($8.43) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered HSBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on HSBC from GBX 585 ($7.04) to GBX 500 ($6.02) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $669.33.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average is $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $39.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 32,446 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,385,000 after acquiring an additional 208,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

