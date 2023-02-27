Horizon Investments LLC Sells 1,748 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Horizon Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,523 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Argus raised their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stephens downgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

Insider Activity

American Express Price Performance

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $174.25 on Monday. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $195.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

