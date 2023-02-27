Horizon Investments LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in State Street by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STT opened at $87.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day moving average of $76.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

