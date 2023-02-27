Horizon Investments LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,640 shares of company stock worth $6,265,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.5 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $182.94 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $196.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.48 and its 200 day moving average is $161.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Recommended Stories

