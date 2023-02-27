Horizon Investments LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 310.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Newmont by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 24,254 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 39.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newmont Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.69.

NYSE:NEM opened at $43.54 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -407.40%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

